Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Post: stock with a lot of potential




11.09.17 17:00
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - In the eyes of Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) continues to be a clear buy.

There may be quite a number of more exciting stocks with a higher long-term price potential than the stock of the German logistics giant. However, for conservative investors afraid to take too many risks the stock of Deutsche Post remains quite a profitable investment. Now, the stock of Deutsche Post has reached another all-time high. Fundamentally as well as with respect to the chart performance the DAX listed stock still holds a lot of potential for a significant price increase.

Since prospects for the stock of Deutsche Post continue to be rather positive due to the ongoing boom in parcel transport and the flourishing internet trade as well as the constant economic growth in the emerging countries (where Deutsche Post enjoys a very favorable market position), the stock continues to be a rather attractive investment.

Highly motivated investors should therefore stay invested in the stock of Deutsche Post, while the recent buying signals suggest that an initial investment may also be a good idea according to Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär". The stop loss should remain at EUR 26.50. (Analysis dated September 11, 2017) (11.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.



Aktuell
Volltreffer - 27,93g/t Gold - Noch bessere Resultate in Kürze!
Neuer 703% Gold Hot Stock nach 500% mit Jayden Resources und 593% mit Aben Resources!  
 
Grand Portage Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,10 € 39,32 € -0,22 € -0,56% 27.10./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 39,72 € 27,58 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,215 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Berlin 39,29 € +2,64%  27.10.17
Düsseldorf 39,41 € +2,15%  27.10.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,9975 $ +1,88%  26.10.17
Hamburg 39,09 € +1,14%  27.10.17
Hannover 39,35 € +0,55%  27.10.17
München 39,145 € -0,42%  27.10.17
Stuttgart 39,136 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Frankfurt 39,143 € -0,54%  27.10.17
Xetra 39,10 € -0,56%  27.10.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Graphen-Hersteller - Quantensprung für Elektroauto-Akkus! Neuer 496% Graphite Hot Stock will Abnahmedeal mit Tesla!

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21821 Deutsche Post 28.10.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...