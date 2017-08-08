Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Post: outlook reconfirmed
08.08.17 13:20
Independent Research
Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).
Q2 results met analysts' expectations (EBIT: EUR 841 million (EUR 752 million in the previous year; analysts' estimates: EUR 835 million; market consensus: EUR 829 million. While (reported/organic) sales decreased somewhat in dynamics compared to Q1, earnings dynamics were able to pick up speed. Free cash flow saw another significant improvement, providing for an overall positive result.
Deutsche Post AG confirmed the outlook for 2017 (EBIT: about EUR 3.75 billion, meaning a y/y increase of about 7.4%). Therefore the analysts maintain their expectations (EPS 2017e: EUR 2.31; EPS 2018e: EUR 2.40).
Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post with the target price remaining at EUR 35. (Analysis dated August 8, 2017).(08.08.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Sven Diermeier
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
