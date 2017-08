Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).Deutsche Post AG confirmed the outlook for 2017 (EBIT: about EUR 3.75 billion, meaning a y/y increase of about 7.4%). Therefore the analysts maintain their expectations (EPS 2017e: EUR 2.31; EPS 2018e: EUR 2.40).Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post with the target price remaining at EUR 35. (Analysis dated August 8, 2017).(08.08.2017/ac/a/d)