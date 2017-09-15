Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Post: full potential not yet realized
15.09.17 11:15
Der Aktionär
Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", continues to rate the stock of German logistics group, Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) a clear buy.
At the end of 2011 the stock had reached a price of roughly EUR 11. In the course of the parcel boom thanks to Amazon, eBay et al. the stock of the seemingly rather dull company more than tripled in value. According to Goldman Sachs this extra-ordinary development should still go a long way. Analyst, Matija Gergolet, kept the stock on his much noted "Conviction Buy List", raising the target price from EUR 39.00 to EUR 47.00 which is roughly 30% higher than the current price level.
Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", reiterates his positive sentiment for the stock of Deutsche Post. The stock’s ongoing "bullish" performance can be considered an incentive for buying the German logistics giant’s stock with a recommended stop-loss at EUR 26.50. (Analysis dated September 15, 2017) (15.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
|Analysten:
|Thorsten Küfner
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
