Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Post: full potential not yet realized




15.09.17 11:15
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", continues to rate the stock of German logistics group, Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) a clear buy.

At the end of 2011 the stock had reached a price of roughly EUR 11. In the course of the parcel boom thanks to Amazon, eBay et al. the stock of the seemingly rather dull company more than tripled in value. According to Goldman Sachs this extra-ordinary development should still go a long way. Analyst, Matija Gergolet, kept the stock on his much noted "Conviction Buy List", raising the target price from EUR 39.00 to EUR 47.00 which is roughly 30% higher than the current price level.

Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", reiterates his positive sentiment for the stock of Deutsche Post. The stock’s ongoing "bullish" performance can be considered an incentive for buying the German logistics giant’s stock with a recommended stop-loss at EUR 26.50. (Analysis dated September 15, 2017) (15.09.2017/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Volltreffer - 27,93g/t Gold - Noch bessere Resultate in Kürze!
Neuer 703% Gold Hot Stock nach 500% mit Jayden Resources und 593% mit Aben Resources!  
 
Grand Portage Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,10 € 39,32 € -0,22 € -0,56% 27.10./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 39,72 € 27,58 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,215 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Berlin 39,29 € +2,64%  27.10.17
Düsseldorf 39,41 € +2,15%  27.10.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 45,9975 $ +1,88%  26.10.17
Hamburg 39,09 € +1,14%  27.10.17
Hannover 39,35 € +0,55%  27.10.17
München 39,145 € -0,42%  27.10.17
Stuttgart 39,136 € -0,44%  27.10.17
Frankfurt 39,143 € -0,54%  27.10.17
Xetra 39,10 € -0,56%  27.10.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Graphen-Hersteller - Quantensprung für Elektroauto-Akkus! Neuer 496% Graphite Hot Stock will Abnahmedeal mit Tesla!

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21821 Deutsche Post 28.10.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...