Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", continues to rate the stock of German logistics group, Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) a clear buy. The stock's ongoing "bullish" performance can be considered an incentive for buying the German logistics giant's stock with a recommended stop-loss at EUR 26.50. (Analysis dated September 15, 2017) (15.09.2017/ac/a/d)