Deutsche Post: best second quarter in the entire history of the group
08.08.17 13:14
Der Aktionär
Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, editor with online investor magazine, "Der Aktionär", recommends investors to continue buying the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).
In Q2/217 the group continued to benefit massively from the ever increasing international parcel business. With sales climbing 4 percent the group was able to realize a 12 percent increase in EBIT to EUR 841 million. On top of that, Deutsche Post recorded the best second quarter in the entire history of the group. CEO, Frank Appel, was very pleased and confirmed the group's outlook for the full year.
Today, the DAX listed stock already touched on a new record high in pre-trading. Since earnings from operations at Deutsche Post remain rather positive, chances for new record highs are not too shabby. With a 2018 P/E ratio of 14 and a 3.5 percent dividend yield the stock of the German logistics giant still enjoy a more favorable rating than other peers such as e.g. UPS or Kühne & Nagel. Also, the charts of the stock continue to show a strong performance.
Therefore, investors are recommended to continue buying the stock of Deutsche Post (stop-loss at EUR 26.00) according to Thorsten Küfner, editor with "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated August 8, 2017). (08.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Metadaten
