Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Post: best second quarter in the entire history of the group




08.08.17 13:14
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, editor with online investor magazine, "Der Aktionär", recommends investors to continue buying the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).

In Q2/217 the group continued to benefit massively from the ever increasing international parcel business. With sales climbing 4 percent the group was able to realize a 12 percent increase in EBIT to EUR 841 million. On top of that, Deutsche Post recorded the best second quarter in the entire history of the group. CEO, Frank Appel, was very pleased and confirmed the group's outlook for the full year.

Today, the DAX listed stock already touched on a new record high in pre-trading. Since earnings from operations at Deutsche Post remain rather positive, chances for new record highs are not too shabby. With a 2018 P/E ratio of 14 and a 3.5 percent dividend yield the stock of the German logistics giant still enjoy a more favorable rating than other peers such as e.g. UPS or Kühne & Nagel. Also, the charts of the stock continue to show a strong performance.

Therefore, investors are recommended to continue buying the stock of Deutsche Post (stop-loss at EUR 26.00) according to Thorsten Küfner, editor with "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated August 8, 2017). (08.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.



Aktuell
Sieg gegen Diabetes und Übergewicht mit Gentherapie!
Neuer Biotech Hot Stock nach 866%, 1.475% und 8.978%!  
 
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,73 € 35,035 € -0,305 € -0,87% 25.08./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 35,58 € 26,96 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,796 € -1,05%  25.08.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 41,126 $ -0,18%  21.08.17
Hannover 35,045 € -0,27%  25.08.17
München 34,935 € -0,33%  25.08.17
Hamburg 34,935 € -0,50%  25.08.17
Berlin 34,865 € -0,54%  25.08.17
Düsseldorf 34,98 € -0,65%  25.08.17
Xetra 34,73 € -0,87%  25.08.17
Frankfurt 34,783 € -0,95%  25.08.17
Stuttgart 34,64 € -1,21%  25.08.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
5.5 Mio. Dollar für Übernahmen - Abschluss in wenigen Tagen! Neuer 1.000% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 1.871%, 10.866% und 53.700%!

Friday Night Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21521 Deutsche Post 00:08
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...