Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, editor with online investor magazine, "Der Aktionär", feels that the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) is a rather attractive investment.Due to the rather positive outlook for the short and the long term, the moderate rating as well as the attractive dividend policy, the stock of Deutsche Post should still appeal to the conservative investor. Those investing in the stock should put a stop-loss at EUR 26.00 according to Thorsten Küfner, editor with online magazine "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated April 6, 2017) (06.04.2017/ac/a/d)