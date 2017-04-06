Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Post: attractive dividend policy




06.04.17 17:04
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Thorsten Küfner, editor with online investor magazine, "Der Aktionär", feels that the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) is a rather attractive investment.

For 2016, the German logistics group will pay out EUR 1.05 per each share to shareholders. With a current stock price of EUR 31.45 this equals a EUR 3.3 percent dividend yield. The groups diversified global positioning and the fact that the internet trading business is continuing to grow rapidly in Germany and all over the world, is a major boost for the group. Sales and earnings should continue to grow over the next few years. Thus, chances are that Deutsche Post shareholders might be looking forward to further dividend raises.

Due to the rather positive outlook for the short and the long term, the moderate rating as well as the attractive dividend policy, the stock of Deutsche Post should still appeal to the conservative investor. Those investing in the stock should put a stop-loss at EUR 26.00 according to Thorsten Küfner, editor with online magazine "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated April 6, 2017) (06.04.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
