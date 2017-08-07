Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Post: a real bargain




07.08.17 17:01
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - In the eyes of Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) is a real bargain.

The stock of the German logistics giant is just about to reach another record high. Tomorrow, Deutsche Post will present the earnings results for the second quarter of the ongoing year. Then, the stock price will probably surge to a new all-time high.

With a 2018 P/E ratio of 14 and a 3.5 percent dividend yield compared to its peers the DAX listed stock still enjoys a rather favorable rating and must be considered a clear buy. All the more so, since the chart also imply an ongoing bullish performance by the stock.

Investors may continue to buy the stock of Deutsche Post with a stop loss at EUR 26.00, according to Thorsten Küfner of "Der Aktionär". (Analysis dated August 7, 2017)(07.08.2017/ac/a/d)
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 35,58 € 26,96 €
Bitte warten...