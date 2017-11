"Der Aktionär" too views a lot of additional potential for a price increase. The short and medium-term prospects for the stock remain rather positive. Furthermore, the stock still enjoys a rather favorable rating compared to its peers such as UPS, Fedex or Kühne & Nagel.



According to Thorsten Küfner, securities expert of "Der Aktionär", the stock of Deutsche Post still is a clear buy while the stop loss should remain at EUR 29.00. (Analysis dated Ocotber 31, 10.2017) (31.10.2017/ac/a/d)

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - According to Thorsten Küfner, securities expert of "Der Aktionär", the stock of German logistics giant, Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), remains a clear buy.Currently, the stock reaches one all-time high after the other. However, the shares still remain a rather attractive investment. According to the Citigroup and Berenberg securities experts the stock even holds a significant amount of additional price potential from a fundamental point of view. Berenberg confirms its recommendation to buy the stock with a fair value rated at EUR 45.00. Citigroup raised the target price to EUR 44.00 and also recommends investors to buy the stock.