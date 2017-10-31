Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Post: Still a lot of potential - clear buy




31.10.17 14:28
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - According to Thorsten Küfner, securities expert of "Der Aktionär", the stock of German logistics giant, Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), remains a clear buy.

Currently, the stock reaches one all-time high after the other. However, the shares still remain a rather attractive investment. According to the Citigroup and Berenberg securities experts the stock even holds a significant amount of additional price potential from a fundamental point of view. Berenberg confirms its recommendation to buy the stock with a fair value rated at EUR 45.00. Citigroup raised the target price to EUR 44.00 and also recommends investors to buy the stock.

"Der Aktionär" too views a lot of additional potential for a price increase. The short and medium-term prospects for the stock remain rather positive. Furthermore, the stock still enjoys a rather favorable rating compared to its peers such as UPS, Fedex or Kühne & Nagel.

According to Thorsten Küfner, securities expert of "Der Aktionär", the stock of Deutsche Post still is a clear buy while the stop loss should remain at EUR 29.00. (Analysis dated Ocotber 31, 10.2017) (31.10.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,09 € 39,32 € 0,77 € +1,96% 01.11./15:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 40,49 € 27,58 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
