Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Deutsche Post: Q1 results met with a certain amount of reservation




12.05.17 14:26
Nord LB

Hannover (www.aktiencheck.de) - Volker Sack, analyst with Nord LB, reiterates his recommendation to hold the stock of Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).

The German logistics groups Q1/2017 earnings results met with a certain amount of reservation. Expectations had been somewhat higher. Nevertheless, the earnings results presented by Deutsche Post are not too much of a disappointment according to the analyst, for the German logistics group still seems to be on the right track. With P/E ratios around 14 the stocks potential for a higher price should be rather limited, though.

Volker Sack, analyst with Nord LB, reiterates his recommendation to "hold" the stock of Deutsche Post. The target price remains at EUR 34.00. (Analysis dated May 12, 2017) (12.05.2017/ac/a/d)

Aktuell
Ihre Investmentchance mach 1.871%, 10.866% und 53.700%!
Nächster Tenbagger mit neuem Deal von Börsenstar!  
 
Friday Night Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,495 € 32,415 € 0,08 € +0,25% 23.06./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 33,42 € 23,50 €
Metadaten
Analysten:Herr Volker Sack
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,499 € 0,00%  23.06.17
Xetra 32,495 € +0,25%  23.06.17
Düsseldorf 32,52 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Frankfurt 32,494 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Stuttgart 32,447 € +0,21%  23.06.17
Hannover 32,46 € +0,12%  23.06.17
München 32,415 € -0,02%  23.06.17
Hamburg 32,415 € -0,03%  23.06.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 36,35 $ -0,05%  21.06.17
Berlin 32,315 € -0,25%  23.06.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
100% Schutz gegen WannaCry - Übernahmephantasie! Die beste Cyber Security-Aktie nach 825%, 4.273% und 5.229%!

VirtualArmour International Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21246 Deutsche Post 24.06.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...