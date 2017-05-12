Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":

Hannover (www.aktiencheck.de) - Volker Sack, analyst with Nord LB, reiterates his recommendation to hold the stock of Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).



The German logistics groups Q1/2017 earnings results met with a certain amount of reservation. Expectations had been somewhat higher. Nevertheless, the earnings results presented by Deutsche Post are not too much of a disappointment according to the analyst, for the German logistics group still seems to be on the right track. With P/E ratios around 14 the stocks potential for a higher price should be rather limited, though.



Volker Sack, analyst with Nord LB, reiterates his recommendation to "hold" the stock of Deutsche Post. The target price remains at EUR 34.00. (Analysis dated May 12, 2017) (12.05.2017/ac/a/d)