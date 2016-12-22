Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Post: Keep buying!




22.12.16 14:17
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - In a current study, Thorsten Küfner, editor with investor magazine, "Der Aktionär", reiterates his recommendation to buy the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, Ticker-Symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC-Symbol: DPSTF).

The German logistics group is not at all concerned about the continuing growth of the worlds biggest online retailer, Amazon.com.Even the expansion of Amazons own delivery services in Germanys metropolitan areas should only be a minor strain for the earnings of Deutsche Post. All the more so, since Deutsche Post finds itself on an ongoing growth path in the markets abroad.

According to Thorsten Küfner, editor with investor magazine, "Der Aktionär", the stock of Deutsche Post still enjoys a rather favorable rating and thus remains an attractive investment with a recommended stop-loss at EUR 26. (Analysis dated December 22, 2016) (22.12.2016/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

