Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of German logistics giant Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).



As far as earnings are concerned the group failed to reach the expected Q1 results (EBIT: +1.4% climbing to EUR 885 (last year: 873) million). On the other hand, however, free cash flow clearly improved. The outlook for 2017 (EBIT: about EUR 3.75 billion which roughly corresponds to a 7.4% year on year increase) has been confirmed with the exception of the tax rate (new: 15% as opposed to the previous 19%). This would imply an increase in the earnings dynamics EBIT) for the remainder of the year. Furthermore, the guidance for 2017 implies a certain lagging behind the renewed goals for 2020. To reach these goals Deutsche Post will have to straighten out its freight business to which the lag is largely due. The analyst adjusted his forecasts EPS 2017e: EUR 2.31 (previously: EUR 2.24) (tax induced); EPS 2018e: EUR 2.40 (as opposed to EUR: 2.41).



Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post. The target price was reduced from EUR 36.00 to EUR 35.00. (Analysis dated May 11, 2017) (11.05.2017/ac/a/d)