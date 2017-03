Hannover (www.aktiencheck.de) - In a current study, Volker Sack, securities expert with Nord LB, drops his recommendation to buy the stock of Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), although he raises the target price from EUR 32 to EUR 34.In a current study, Volker Sack, securities expert with Nord LB, therefore downgrades the stock of Deutsche Post from "buy" to "hold" while, at the same time, raising the target price from EUR 32 to EUR 34. (Analysis dated March 9, 2017) (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)