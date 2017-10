Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - In a current study, Thorsten Küfner, editor of investor magazine "Der Aktionär", takes a closer look at the stock of German logistics group, Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF)."Der Aktionär" also views some additional price potential recommending investors to buy the stock of Deutsche Post although, in view of the rather heavy price increase recently, investors should not underestimate the possibility of some significant short-term price adjustments due to profit taking. According to Thorsten Küfner, editor of investor magazine "Der Aktionär" the stop-loss should be adjusted to EUR 29. (Analysis dated September 21, 2017) (21.09.2017/ac/a/d)