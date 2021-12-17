Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Beteiligungs - Targeting a 10%+ AUM and NAV CAGR to FY24
17.12.21 11:00
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a NAV total return (TR) of 35.3% in FY21 (to end-September 2021). This return is in line with public and private equity (PE) markets and followed a weaker FY18–19 amid an industrial slowdown in Germany. Performance was driven by the revaluation of existing holdings (mostly broadband/telecom and IT/software) on the back of both earnings growth and multiples expansion. Additional uplift came from selected disposals/refinancings. Management proposed a dividend of €1.60 per share from FY20 earnings, which implies a solid 4.1% yield.
Finanztrends Video zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,65 €
|39,15 €
|-0,50 €
|-1,28%
|17.12./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNUT7
|A1TNUT
|41,80 €
|32,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,75 €
|-1,02%
|13:53
|Hamburg
|39,05 €
|+0,13%
|08:09
|Hannover
|39,05 €
|+0,13%
|08:10
|München
|39,00 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|38,90 €
|-0,13%
|09:16
|Düsseldorf
|38,55 €
|-0,90%
|16:30
|Stuttgart
|38,55 €
|-1,03%
|16:30
|Berlin
|38,70 €
|-1,15%
|15:35
|Xetra
|38,65 €
|-1,28%
|16:35
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|537
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : ma.
|19.11.21
|15
|Kursgewinne von 50% und meh.
|25.01.13
|1
|Klarer Kauf! Kursziel 50% und .
|13.11.09
|1
|Ja v Hodenberg
|30.05.08
|1
|Dt. Beteiligungs AG - Suuuper.
|24.05.07