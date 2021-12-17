Erweiterte Funktionen



Deutsche Beteiligungs - Targeting a 10%+ AUM and NAV CAGR to FY24




17.12.21 11:00
Edison Investment Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a NAV total return (TR) of 35.3% in FY21 (to end-September 2021). This return is in line with public and private equity (PE) markets and followed a weaker FY18–19 amid an industrial slowdown in Germany. Performance was driven by the revaluation of existing holdings (mostly broadband/telecom and IT/software) on the back of both earnings growth and multiples expansion. Additional uplift came from selected disposals/refinancings. Management proposed a dividend of €1.60 per share from FY20 earnings, which implies a solid 4.1% yield.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,65 € 39,15 € -0,50 € -1,28% 17.12./16:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1TNUT7 A1TNUT 41,80 € 32,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,75 € -1,02%  13:53
Hamburg 39,05 € +0,13%  08:09
Hannover 39,05 € +0,13%  08:10
München 39,00 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 38,90 € -0,13%  09:16
Düsseldorf 38,55 € -0,90%  16:30
Stuttgart 38,55 € -1,03%  16:30
Berlin 38,70 € -1,15%  15:35
Xetra 38,65 € -1,28%  16:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Unmittelbar vor Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
537 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : ma. 19.11.21
15 Kursgewinne von 50% und meh. 25.01.13
1 Klarer Kauf! Kursziel 50% und . 13.11.09
1 Ja v Hodenberg 30.05.08
1 Dt. Beteiligungs AG - Suuuper. 24.05.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...