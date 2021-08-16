Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Beteiligungs - Strong firepower for new acquisitions
16.08.21 11:58
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a 24.5% NAV total return in 9M21, even after the dilutive impact of the recent €100m share issue. This was mainly a function of improved earnings expectations of portfolio companies, coupled with disposal gains on DNS:Net and Rheinhold & Mahla, as well as a €26.0m uplift upon the announced exit from blikk. Results were further supported by the profit from DBAG’s fund services (up to €13.9m in 9M21 vs €6.6m in 9M20) following the start of DBAG Fund VIII’s investment period. While DBAG closed only one acquisition in Q321 (R+S, its second long-term investment), the management underlines the continued strong pipeline of opportunities (up to 86 in Q321 vs 81 in Q221).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,40 €
|37,85 €
|-0,45 €
|-1,19%
|17.08./18:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNUT7
|A1TNUT
|41,70 €
|27,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,40 €
|-1,19%
|17:15
|Hamburg
|37,45 €
|-0,13%
|08:09
|Hannover
|37,45 €
|-0,13%
|08:10
|Xetra
|37,55 €
|-0,13%
|17:36
|München
|37,45 €
|-0,27%
|09:15
|Düsseldorf
|37,40 €
|-0,66%
|17:01
|Berlin
|37,55 €
|-0,66%
|17:45
|Stuttgart
|37,40 €
|-0,80%
|16:50
|Frankfurt
|37,35 €
|-0,93%
|10:59
= Realtime
Aktuell
