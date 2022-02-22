Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Beteiligungs - Solid investment pace in Q122
22.02.22 12:06
Edison Investment Research
Deutsche Beteiligungs’ (DBAG) NAV (defined as equity value per share) decreased slightly by 1.2% in Q122 (to end-December 2021) in TR terms, which puts the one-year TR at 26.1%. While the carried portfolio value decreased (mostly due to the contraction in market multiples), DBAG realised a €13.9m profit on agreed disposals. The company is making good progress in expanding its portfolio, with four new platform investments and 14 add-on acquisitions closed or agreed during the quarter. The operating performance of portfolio companies is in line with management expectations, which allowed DBAG to reiterate its guidance of €60–75m net profit in FY22.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,15 €
|33,80 €
|0,35 €
|+1,04%
|22.02./15:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1TNUT7
|A1TNUT
|41,80 €
|32,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,05 €
|+2,41%
|16:12
|Stuttgart
|34,00 €
|+3,03%
|15:51
|Berlin
|34,00 €
|+2,26%
|14:13
|Düsseldorf
|34,00 €
|+1,04%
|15:30
|Frankfurt
|34,00 €
|+1,04%
|15:40
|Xetra
|34,15 €
|+1,04%
|15:56
|München
|32,75 €
|-7,36%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|32,65 €
|-7,77%
|08:15
|Hannover
|32,65 €
|-7,77%
|08:15
