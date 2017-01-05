Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Bank upgrades Deutsche Post to "buy" and target price to EUR 35
05.01.17 11:33
Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank upgraded their rating for the stock of Deutsche Post from "hold" to "buy", raising the target price from EUR 28.20 to EUR 35.00.
According to analyst, Andy Chu, the improved rating is based on his expectations that the German logistics groups parcel business, DHL, will show some stronger and more persistent growth rates than his previous projections indicated. Moreover, the securities experts raised his 2016 and 2017 EPS forecasts for the stock in a study Thursday.
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (05.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,921 €
|31,855 €
|0,066 €
|+0,21%
|06.01./12:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,95 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Andy Chu
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,926 €
|+0,46%
|12:22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,88 $
|+3,01%
|05.01.17
|Berlin
|31,92 €
|+0,93%
|11:47
|Hannover
|31,885 €
|+0,58%
|10:05
|Düsseldorf
|31,80 €
|+0,54%
|09:10
|Stuttgart
|31,928 €
|+0,48%
|12:00
|Xetra
|31,921 €
|+0,21%
|12:08
|Frankfurt
|31,925 €
|+0,15%
|12:05
|Hamburg
|31,89 €
|-0,03%
|10:33
|München
|31,875 €
|-0,08%
|08:00
= Realtime
