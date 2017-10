Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results Deutsche Bank raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 40 to EUR 45 while, at the same time, upholding their "buy" rating.In a study Tuesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that the industry environment is clearly supporting the stock. Q3 results should show a solid growth rate./ajx/bek. Analysis date: October 10, 2017.Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (10.10.2017/ac/a/d)