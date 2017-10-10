Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Deutsche Bank raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 45 - "buy"
10.10.17 11:15
Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results Deutsche Bank raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 40 to EUR 45 while, at the same time, upholding their "buy" rating.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that the industry environment is clearly supporting the stock. Q3 results should show a solid growth rate./ajx/bek. Analysis date: October 10, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (10.10.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Tuesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that the industry environment is clearly supporting the stock. Q3 results should show a solid growth rate./ajx/bek. Analysis date: October 10, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (10.10.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,10 €
|39,32 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,56%
|27.10./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|39,72 €
|27,58 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Andy Chu
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,215 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Berlin
|39,29 €
|+2,64%
|27.10.17
|Düsseldorf
|39,41 €
|+2,15%
|27.10.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|45,9975 $
|+1,88%
|26.10.17
|Hamburg
|39,09 €
|+1,14%
|27.10.17
|Hannover
|39,35 €
|+0,55%
|27.10.17
|München
|39,145 €
|-0,42%
|27.10.17
|Stuttgart
|39,136 €
|-0,44%
|27.10.17
|Frankfurt
|39,143 €
|-0,54%
|27.10.17
|Xetra
|39,10 €
|-0,56%
|27.10.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21821
|Deutsche Post
|28.10.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15