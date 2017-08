Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 35 to EUR 40 while, at the same time, maintaining their "buy" rating.In a study Wednesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that the German logistics group holds the potential for some significant medium-term growth rates. In particular, the analyst directs the attention towards the group’s DHL Express and parcel business. Driven by the current developments in the online trading business, Chu expects Deutsche Post to realize some significant structural growth rates in Germany and in Europe which may surprise the market on a medium-term basis.Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.07.2017/ac/a/d)