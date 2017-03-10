Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 35
10.03.17 16:02
Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank confirmed the "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.
In a study Friday analyst, Jose-Francisco Ruiz, maintained that the German logistics group is investing more and more in growth markets in the freight business. On a medium-term basis this should be able to raise profitability in the DHL Express segment and cut the gap to US competition UPS./edh/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (10.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,895 €
|31,015 €
|-0,12 €
|-0,39%
|14.03./11:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Jose-Francisco Ruiz
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,899 €
|-0,81%
|11:51
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,25 $
|+0,70%
|13.03.17
|Hamburg
|31,15 €
|+0,13%
|08:02
|Hannover
|30,98 €
|+0,08%
|09:21
|Düsseldorf
|31,02 €
|+0,06%
|08:06
|Berlin
|31,02 €
|-0,18%
|08:00
|Xetra
|30,895 €
|-0,39%
|11:40
|Stuttgart
|30,885 €
|-0,56%
|11:34
|Frankfurt
|30,898 €
|-0,78%
|11:12
|München
|30,89 €
|-0,82%
|10:36
= Realtime
Aktuell
