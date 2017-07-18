Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 40 target price
18.07.17 13:25
Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to Q2, results Deutsche Bank reiterated their "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 40.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained there should be hardly any surprises with respect to the results posted by the German logistics group. The analysts projects sales in the amount of EUR 15.1 billion and a 5.5 percent EBIT increase to EUR 810 million in relation to the previous year. /ajx/la /la
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (18.07.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Andy Chu
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
