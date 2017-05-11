Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 35 target price




11.05.17 11:49
Deutsche Bank

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q1 results Deutsche Bank reiterated their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.

In a study Thursday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that the German logistics group did not quite meet the projected results. However, all major impulses for growth remain intact according to the securities expert in view of the groups express and parcel business. The fact that the group still keeps the postulated targets firmly in sight can also be seen as a rather positive signal./la/ajx

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.05.2017/ac/a/d)

Analysten:Herr Andy Chu
