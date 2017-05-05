Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Deutsche Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 35 target price
05.05.17 12:57
Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to Q1 results Deutsche Bank reiterated its "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 35.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that Deutsche Post is probably placing its main focus on the groups earnings targets for 2020, on investments as well as on creating sufficient cash funds. The analyst does not expect the group to adjust its targets as far as the envisaged EBIT growth is concerned./gl/mis
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (05.05.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Wednesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that Deutsche Post is probably placing its main focus on the groups earnings targets for 2020, on investments as well as on creating sufficient cash funds. The analyst does not expect the group to adjust its targets as far as the envisaged EBIT growth is concerned./gl/mis
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (05.05.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,495 €
|32,415 €
|0,08 €
|+0,25%
|23.06./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|33,42 €
|23,50 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Andy Chu
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,499 €
|0,00%
|23.06.17
|Xetra
|32,495 €
|+0,25%
|23.06.17
|Düsseldorf
|32,52 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Frankfurt
|32,494 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Stuttgart
|32,447 €
|+0,21%
|23.06.17
|Hannover
|32,46 €
|+0,12%
|23.06.17
|München
|32,415 €
|-0,02%
|23.06.17
|Hamburg
|32,415 €
|-0,03%
|23.06.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,35 $
|-0,05%
|21.06.17
|Berlin
|32,315 €
|-0,25%
|23.06.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21246
|Deutsche Post
|24.06.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15