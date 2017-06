Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to Q1 results Deutsche Bank reiterated its "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post , quoting a target price of EUR 35.In a study Wednesday analyst, Andy Chu, maintained that Deutsche Post is probably placing its main focus on the group’s earnings targets for 2020, on investments as well as on creating sufficient cash funds. The analyst does not expect the group to adjust its targets as far as the envisaged EBIT growth is concerned./gl/misFor more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (05.05.2017/ac/a/d)