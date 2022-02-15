Erweiterte Funktionen

Dentsu Group - Upgrade to organic growth guidance




15.02.22 08:08
Edison Investment Research

A strong Q4 performance in recovering markets means Dentsu has posted good figures for FY21 and enters FY22 with positive momentum, particularly in the Customer Transformation and Technology (CT&T) activities. The strategic plan remains to build this area to 50% of revenue less cost of sales (RLCoS), from 29.1% in FY21. Medium-term guidance for group organic growth in RLCoS is upgraded from 3–4% to 4–5%, with 4% guided for FY22. A ¥40bn share buyback is planned, funded from year-end net cash following September’s sale (and leaseback) of the Shiodome building. The share price remains at a substantial discount to peers.

35,00 € 33,80 € 1,20 € +3,55% 15.02./13:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3551520004 763961 35,00 € 24,60 €
München 35,20 € +7,98%  08:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 38,38 $ +5,69%  14.02.22
Düsseldorf 34,80 € +5,45%  14:30
Frankfurt 35,00 € +3,55%  09:13
