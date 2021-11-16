Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dentsu":
 Aktien    


Dentsu Group - Strong Q3 lifts full-year guidance further




16.11.21 08:32
Edison Investment Research

Dentsu posted a very strong performance for Q321, with revenue less cost of sales (RLCoS) up 27.8% on an organic basis and a substantial uplift in operating margin to 23.5%, from 12.2% in Q221. Full-year guidance is raised, having been lifted in August, with an indication of a FY21 margin of 18.0% after greater intended investment in Q4. Proposed board changes for the new year split the chairman and CEO roles, with the existing CEO retiring and appointments of independent non-executives planned. The better performance and balance sheet strength support an uplift in DPS, with ¥113.5 now expected for the full year (previously ¥101).

Aktuell
Uran heißester Rohstoff: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,60 € 31,60 € -   € 0,00% 16.11./09:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3551520004 763961 33,60 € 22,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 38,15 $ +2,33%  12.11.21
München 31,60 € +0,64%  08:05
Düsseldorf 31,40 € 0,00%  11:00
Frankfurt 31,60 € 0,00%  09:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022 mit massivem Kaufsignal - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Dentsu: communications, media, . 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...