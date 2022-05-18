Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dentsu":
Dentsu Group - Guidance edged up
18.05.22 12:34
Edison Investment Research
Dentsu has edged up its FY22 guidance for organic growth to a range of 4–5%, from 4% previously, following a strong Q122 performance, particularly at Dentsu International (DI). Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) continues to build, accounting for 31.5% of group net revenues in the period. Management remains confident of a good runway of growth. Group operating margin rose from 20.2% in Q121 to 21.2%, up 140bps at constant currency. FY22 guidance remains for a 17.7% operating margin, implying some circumspection on costs for the remainder of the year.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,00 €
|32,80 €
|-0,80 €
|-2,44%
|18.05./14:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3551520004
|763961
|37,40 €
|25,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|32,40 €
|0,00%
|09:08
|Düsseldorf
|32,20 €
|-0,62%
|15:00
|München
|32,00 €
|-2,44%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Dentsu: communications, media, .
|25.04.21