Dentsu Group - Guidance edged up

Dentsu has edged up its FY22 guidance for organic growth to a range of 4–5%, from 4% previously, following a strong Q122 performance, particularly at Dentsu International (DI). Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) continues to build, accounting for 31.5% of group net revenues in the period. Management remains confident of a good runway of growth. Group operating margin rose from 20.2% in Q121 to 21.2%, up 140bps at constant currency. FY22 guidance remains for a 17.7% operating margin, implying some circumspection on costs for the remainder of the year.