Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":
 Aktien    


Datatec - 15% y-o-y growth in H122, with buoyant demand




15.09.21 06:40
Edison Investment Research

After the announcement of Datatec’s strategic review on 25 August 2021, our sum-of-the-parts valuation note indicated that continuing strong industry growth globally provided reassurance for Datatec’s H122 results. This has been borne out with management confirming it expects H122 revenue to rise by 15% y-o-y to c US$2.26bn (H121: US$1.96bn). For comparison, H121 was 48% of FY21 revenues, with H122 52% of our FY22 estimate. This strong performance was seen across all divisions, with revenues for Logicalis rising 19% y-o-y, Westcon 12% and Analysys Mason 34% as the group continued to benefit from remote working, increased cloud usage and secured networking trends. Datatec is operationally geared, so we expect this top-line performance to be even stronger at the EBITDA and earnings levels. We see scope to upgrade our estimates but will wait for the full H122 results, due around 28 October 2021.

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte
317% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,85 € 1,91 € -0,06 € -3,14% 15.09./12:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000017745 914779 1,95 € 1,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,06 € +5,10%  11:45
Frankfurt 1,85 € -3,14%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett setzten auf Atomkraftwerke gegen Klimawandel. Diese Uran-Aktie müssen Sie jetzt kaufen - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Datatec 17.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...