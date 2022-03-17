Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Datatec":
 Aktien    


Datatec - 13% growth despite supply chain constraints




17.03.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research

In a post-close trading update, Datatec’s management has released FY22 revenue figures. Group revenue is expected to have risen c 13% y-o-y to US$4.65bn (FY21: US$4.11bn), implying H222 revenues of US$2.39bn with 11% growth y-o-y, continuing the impressive growth seen in H122 (15% growth y-o-y). In particular, the group’s performance reflects robust demand for networking, security and cloud infrastructure. These results are c 3% ahead of our FY22 revenue estimates (FY22e: US$4.51bn), which we increased following the interim results. Given the continuing global strength of demand for technology solutions, underpinned by a steady unwinding of the record backlog seen in FY22 from H223, it is hard not to be optimistic about the group’s prospects for FY23/24, despite continuing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. With all three divisions contributing strongly, Datatec currently trades on 3.8x Edison’s FY22 EV/EBITDA, which we feel does not recognise the group’s trajectory. We also expect a conclusion to Datatec’s strategic review in FY23. We propose to review our estimates with the full results expected on or around 24 May.

Aktuell
Jetzt in Uran-Aktien investieren - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
388% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,04 € 2,06 € -0,02 € -0,97% 18.03./15:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000017745 914779 2,40 € 1,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 2,24 € +6,67%  15:05
Frankfurt 2,04 € -0,97%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 21.132% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL) und 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Datatec 17.09.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...