Daldrup & Söhne - Business as usual during pandemic

14.10.21 13:48
Edison Investment Research

Daldrup & Söhne (Daldrup) reported business as usual in H121 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Management maintained its FY21 guidance of a total output of around €43m and an underlying EBIT margin of 2–4%. The long-term growth prospects for Daldrup are very positive because geothermal energy offers a great alternative to fossil fuels for governments’ policies on reducing carbon emissions. Geothermal electricity and heat are generated in an almost CO2-neutral manner.

