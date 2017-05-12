Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
DZ Bank upgrades Deutsche Post to "buy" - fair value at EUR 36.50
12.05.17 12:54
DZ BANK
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following the price drop the analysts of DZ Bank upgraded the rating for Deutsche Post from "hold" to "buy".
In a study Friday analyst, Dirk Schlamp, raised the fair value for the stock from EUR 32 to EUR 36.50. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year the German logistics group posted a somewhat weaker performance with respect to the PeP business. Now, however, the situation seems to have returned to normal. Margins in the groups freight business should improve in the second half of the year./ag/zb
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.05.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Friday analyst, Dirk Schlamp, raised the fair value for the stock from EUR 32 to EUR 36.50. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year the German logistics group posted a somewhat weaker performance with respect to the PeP business. Now, however, the situation seems to have returned to normal. Margins in the groups freight business should improve in the second half of the year./ag/zb
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.05.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,495 €
|32,415 €
|0,08 €
|+0,25%
|23.06./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|33,42 €
|23,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,499 €
|0,00%
|23.06.17
|Xetra
|32,495 €
|+0,25%
|23.06.17
|Düsseldorf
|32,52 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Frankfurt
|32,494 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Stuttgart
|32,447 €
|+0,21%
|23.06.17
|Hannover
|32,46 €
|+0,12%
|23.06.17
|München
|32,415 €
|-0,02%
|23.06.17
|Hamburg
|32,415 €
|-0,03%
|23.06.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,35 $
|-0,05%
|21.06.17
|Berlin
|32,315 €
|-0,25%
|23.06.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21246
|Deutsche Post
|24.06.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15