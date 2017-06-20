Erweiterte Funktionen

20.06.17 16:50
DZ BANK

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - DZ Bank raised their fair value for Deutsche Post from EUR 36.50 to EUR 38.00 while, at the same time, maintaining their "buy" rating.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Dirk Schlamp, maintained that through the partnership with Ford the German logistics group is further expanding its leading position in the segment of environment-friendly electric delivery vehicles. On top of that, global trade seems to be in very good shape, recently, a situation of which Deutsche Post, as a leading logistics corporation, should be able to benefit./la/mis

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (20.06.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,495 € 32,415 € 0,08 € +0,25% 23.06./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 33,42 € 23,50 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Dirk Schlamp
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,499 € 0,00%  23.06.17
Xetra 32,495 € +0,25%  23.06.17
Düsseldorf 32,52 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Frankfurt 32,494 € +0,22%  23.06.17
Stuttgart 32,447 € +0,21%  23.06.17
Hannover 32,46 € +0,12%  23.06.17
München 32,415 € -0,02%  23.06.17
Hamburg 32,415 € -0,03%  23.06.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 36,35 $ -0,05%  21.06.17
Berlin 32,315 € -0,25%  23.06.17
  = Realtime
