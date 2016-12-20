Erweiterte Funktionen

DZ Bank downgrades Deutsche Post to "hold" - EUR 32 fair value




20.12.16 13:31
DZ BANK

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - DZ Bank downgrade their rating for the stock of Deutsche Post from "buy" to "hold" while, at the same time, confirming the target price of EUR 32.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Dirk Schlamp, supported his modified rating by stating that the stock of the German logistics group has already attained the predicted fair value, gaining more than 50 percent from its historic low in February of this year. In the meantime, the expected heavy Christmas business should be sufficiently reflected in the stock price. On a short term notice the analyst does not expect any major drive motor for an extra surge in the groups stock price./ajx/das

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (20.12.2016/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Metadaten
Analysten: Dirk Schlamp
