Erweiterte Funktionen
DVS Technology - Recovering markets support results
21.10.21 09:25
Edison Investment Research
DVS TECHNOLOGY’s H121 results have recovered since last year, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating leverage triggered an improvement in EBITDA margin of 440bp to 7.8%. The order intake was strong with 32% y-o-y growth in the first half and management expects further improvement in H221. The company has maintained its FY21 guidance for revenue growth of 11% but adjusted it for pre-tax profit from €5m to €3–5m, partly due to the expected impact of higher raw material prices and a shortage of components.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,70 €
|16,70 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.10./13:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005538607
|553860
|17,50 €
|14,20 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|23
|Würde hier gerne mal eine Dis.
|19.10.10