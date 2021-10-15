Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "cyan":
Cyan - New strategic focus on telco cybersecurity
15.10.21 06:24
Edison Investment Research
Cyan’s H121 results reflected ongoing challenges, with revenues dropping 80% y-o-y and EBITDA turning negative as large prior year contracts did not repeat. Subsequently, in August management announced a strategic realignment focused on generating recurring revenues in the higher-margin cybersecurity business and reducing costs. With shares trading in line with peers, there is little room for delay in execution. However, Cyan’s business has long-term potential, operates in an expanding market, an €8m September capital raise boosted its balance sheet and management launched a plan to return to profitability and growth.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,10 €
|3,96 €
|0,14 €
|+3,54%
|15.10./13:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2E4SV8
|A2E4SV
|15,30 €
|2,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,115 €
|+1,60%
|13:11
|Xetra
|4,10 €
|+3,54%
|10:37
|Stuttgart
|4,11 €
|+3,14%
|13:15
|Frankfurt
|4,11 €
|+2,75%
|10:35
|Düsseldorf
|4,05 €
|+2,02%
|13:01
|Berlin
|4,06 €
|+0,12%
|12:48
|Hamburg
|3,905 €
|0,00%
|08:09
|München
|3,97 €
|0,00%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4079
|Cyan AG
|12:54
|186
|cyan AG - neuer Thread
|06.08.21
|Neue Unternehmenspräsentation
|25.04.21
|Löschung
|24.04.21
|487
|IT-Sicherheitsunternehmen cyan .
|27.04.20