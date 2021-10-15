Erweiterte Funktionen

Cyan - New strategic focus on telco cybersecurity




15.10.21 06:24
Edison Investment Research

Cyan’s H121 results reflected ongoing challenges, with revenues dropping 80% y-o-y and EBITDA turning negative as large prior year contracts did not repeat. Subsequently, in August management announced a strategic realignment focused on generating recurring revenues in the higher-margin cybersecurity business and reducing costs. With shares trading in line with peers, there is little room for delay in execution. However, Cyan’s business has long-term potential, operates in an expanding market, an €8m September capital raise boosted its balance sheet and management launched a plan to return to profitability and growth.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,10 € 3,96 € 0,14 € +3,54% 15.10./13:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2E4SV8 A2E4SV 15,30 € 2,57 €
Tradegate (RT) 		4,115 € +1,60%  13:11
Xetra 4,10 € +3,54%  10:37
Stuttgart 4,11 € +3,14%  13:15
Frankfurt 4,11 € +2,75%  10:35
Düsseldorf 4,05 € +2,02%  13:01
Berlin 4,06 € +0,12%  12:48
Hamburg 3,905 € 0,00%  08:09
München 3,97 € 0,00%  08:00
