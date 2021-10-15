Cyan - New strategic focus on telco cybersecurity

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "cyan":

Cyan’s H121 results reflected ongoing challenges, with revenues dropping 80% y-o-y and EBITDA turning negative as large prior year contracts did not repeat. Subsequently, in August management announced a strategic realignment focused on generating recurring revenues in the higher-margin cybersecurity business and reducing costs. With shares trading in line with peers, there is little room for delay in execution. However, Cyan’s business has long-term potential, operates in an expanding market, an €8m September capital raise boosted its balance sheet and management launched a plan to return to profitability and growth.