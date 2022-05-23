Custodian REIT - Strong returns continued through Q422

Erweiterte Funktionen



Custodian REIT’s (CREI’s) unaudited Q422 data show continuing strong performance, with a 6.4% NAV total return (28.4% for the year). Returns have been substantially driven by capital growth, but have also benefitted from recovering fully covered dividends. We will update our detailed forecasts when the full FY22 results are published in mid-June, but reflect the key unaudited FY22 data in the table below.

