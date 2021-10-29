Erweiterte Funktionen


Creo - Unlocking the potential of rare cannabinoids




29.10.21 16:00
Edison Investment Research

Private company Creo is a potential disrupter in the cannabinoids space, leveraging its proprietary bacterial fermentation technology to manufacture hitherto uneconomical rare cannabinoids at commercial scale. Initial focus is on cannabigerol (CBG), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid with potential application across the health, wellness and beauty industries. With its first commercial 28,000L manufacturing run achieved in August 2021 and collaboration agreements with Fifth & Root and Joiya announced, we expect Creo to commence revenue generation in 2021. Continued manufacturing campaigns and the development of partnerships should continue building momentum.

Aktuell
Ausbruch - Uran Hot Stock mit Übernahme und massivem Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock vor Neubewertung - Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:45 , Aktiennews
Freedom: Gigantischer Hammer!
19:45 , Aktiennews
Lixte Biotechnology Aktie: Was bedeutet das [...]
19:45 , Aktiennews
ITT Aktie: Einfach nur Wahnsinn, was hier pa [...]
19:45 , Aktiennews
Monro: Hier kommen die nächsten guten Nachr [...]
19:45 , Aktiennews
Lumber Liquidators Aktie: Deshalb ist sie so s [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...