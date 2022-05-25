Erweiterte Funktionen



Creo Medical - Solid FY21 followed by robotics deal with Intuitive




25.05.22 11:46
Edison Investment Research

Creo Medical reported 168% y-o-y growth in its FY21 revenue (to £25.2m), broadly in line with Edison (£25.9m) and consensus estimates (£25.1m). While the increase was largely driven by the full-year contribution from Albyn Medical (acquired in July 2020), we are encouraged by the improved momentum in the core asset Speedboat Inject in H221, as COVID-19 headwinds subside. Management also announced a multi-year robotics collaboration with market leader Intuitive Surgical to optimise certain Creo products to be compatible with Intuitive’s robotic technology. The terms of the agreement include joint clinical studies and the potential for royalty and milestone payments to be received by Creo. We believe this agreement strengthens the company’s differentiated positioning in a rapidly evolving subsegment. While we wait for more details to incorporate the announcement into our valuation, we believe there may be upside potential on successful commercialisation of the covered products.

Aktuell
Uran Vervielfachungschance Jetzt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
466% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,10 € 1,11 € -0,01 € -0,90% 25.05./14:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZ1BLL44 A2DH40 2,50 € 1,09 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,11 € +0,91%  08:04
Frankfurt 1,10 € -0,90%  09:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Lithium-Aktie: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 235% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...