Creo Medical - Providing energy for endoscopic surgery

We are initiating coverage of Creo Medical, which is developing and commercialising minimally invasive electrosurgical devices. Its CROMA platform delivers a combination of bi-polar radiofrequency (RF) and microwave energy for the purpose of dissection, resection, ablation and haemostasis of diseased tissue. The initial focus will be on gastrointestinal (GI) procedures but will expand into soft tissues (such as the pancreas) and pulmonology. The company has had all six products within the CROMA platform CE marked and four are also cleared for use by the FDA, with the other two expected to be cleared in the coming months.