Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Credit Suisse raises target price for Deutsche Post - "underperform"
09.03.17 15:08
Credit Suisse
Zürich (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Credit Suisse of Switzerland raised the target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 25.19 to EUR 29.86 while, at the same time, confirming their "underperform" rating.
In a study Thursday analyst, Neil Glynn, maintained that the German logistics groups outlook for 2017 is slightly more hesitant than the previous year outlook. With reduced earnings dynamics the stock will find it more and more difficult to display an above average performance. On top of that, the rating was already able to catch up significantly./ag/ajx
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
In a study Thursday analyst, Neil Glynn, maintained that the German logistics groups outlook for 2017 is slightly more hesitant than the previous year outlook. With reduced earnings dynamics the stock will find it more and more difficult to display an above average performance. On top of that, the rating was already able to catch up significantly./ag/ajx
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,01 €
|31,125 €
|-0,115 €
|-0,37%
|13.03./11:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Neil Glynn
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,969 €
|-0,58%
|11:36
|Stuttgart
|31,018 €
|-0,26%
|11:25
|Berlin
|31,075 €
|-0,26%
|08:00
|Xetra
|31,01 €
|-0,37%
|11:25
|Hamburg
|31,08 €
|-0,38%
|10:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,02 $
|-0,45%
|10.03.17
|München
|31,00 €
|-0,50%
|11:15
|Frankfurt
|31,004 €
|-0,54%
|11:25
|Düsseldorf
|31,09 €
|-1,14%
|11:00
|Hannover
|31,00 €
|-1,45%
|08:12
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20746
|Deutsche Post
|11:17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15