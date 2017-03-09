Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Credit Suisse raises target price for Deutsche Post - "underperform"




09.03.17 15:08
Credit Suisse

Zürich (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Credit Suisse of Switzerland raised the target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 25.19 to EUR 29.86 while, at the same time, confirming their "underperform" rating.

In a study Thursday analyst, Neil Glynn, maintained that the German logistics groups outlook for 2017 is slightly more hesitant than the previous year outlook. With reduced earnings dynamics the stock will find it more and more difficult to display an above average performance. On top of that, the rating was already able to catch up significantly./ag/ajx

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,01 € 31,125 € -0,115 € -0,37% 13.03./11:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,95 € 23,36 €
Metadaten
Analysten:Herr Neil Glynn
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,969 € -0,58%  11:36
Stuttgart 31,018 € -0,26%  11:25
Berlin 31,075 € -0,26%  08:00
Xetra 31,01 € -0,37%  11:25
Hamburg 31,08 € -0,38%  10:56
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,02 $ -0,45%  10.03.17
München 31,00 € -0,50%  11:15
Frankfurt 31,004 € -0,54%  11:25
Düsseldorf 31,09 € -1,14%  11:00
Hannover 31,00 € -1,45%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20746 Deutsche Post 11:17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...