Credit Suisse confirms "underperform" for Deutsche




25.08.17 15:00
Credit Suisse

Zürich (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following the sale of marketing service agency, Williams Lea, Credit Suisse confirmed their "underperform" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32.23.

In a study Friday analyst, Neil Glynn, maintained that the German logistics group’s DHL segment should place more focus on its core competency of logistics services in the future./ajx/ag

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (25.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Metadaten
Analysten:Herr Neil Glynn
