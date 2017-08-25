Erweiterte Funktionen
Credit Suisse confirms "underperform" for Deutsche
25.08.17 15:00
Credit Suisse
Zürich (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following the sale of marketing service agency, Williams Lea, Credit Suisse confirmed their "underperform" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32.23.
In a study Friday analyst, Neil Glynn, maintained that the German logistics group’s DHL segment should place more focus on its core competency of logistics services in the future./ajx/ag
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (25.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,21 €
|34,665 €
|-0,455 €
|-1,31%
|29.08./16:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
|Analysten:
|Herr Neil Glynn
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,311 €
|-1,18%
|16:37
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,20 €
|-1,16%
|13:19
|Stuttgart
|34,235 €
|-1,25%
|16:20
|Xetra
|34,21 €
|-1,31%
|16:22
|Frankfurt
|34,212 €
|-1,40%
|16:03
|München
|34,175 €
|-1,51%
|14:42
|Berlin
|34,145 €
|-1,59%
|15:41
|Hannover
|34,05 €
|-1,70%
|11:07
|Düsseldorf
|34,125 €
|-1,71%
|15:58
= Realtime
