Context Therapeutics - Women’s oncology play with a novel pipeline
24.02.22 10:42
Edison Investment Research
Context Therapeutics is a Nasdaq-listed biopharma company developing novel therapeutics focused on women’s oncology indications. Lead program onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) is a potential first-in-class progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist being evaluated in several mid-stage clinical programs in advanced breast, endometrial and ovarian cancer, all areas with significant unmet need. In-licensing a bi-specific monoclonal antibody, CLDN6Xcd3, in April 2021 has added another (preclinical) novel compound to the pipeline. With multiple data readouts expected in 2022, we foresee several inflection points in the coming months. We initiate coverage with a valuation of $134.9m or $8.45/share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,552 €
|1,616 €
|-0,064 €
|-3,96%
|24.02./13:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US21077P1084
|A3CWBU
|8,99 €
|1,55 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
