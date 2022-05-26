Erweiterte Funktionen
Context Therapeutics - Q122 progress in line with development strategy
26.05.22 13:32
Edison Investment Research
Context Therapeutics’ Q122 results were broadly in line with recent trends as the company progresses on its development strategy. The operating loss stood at $3.4m, up from $0.8m in Q121 but in line with the Q421 figure of $3.1m. While the R&D expenses ($1.4m) were lower than our estimates, we expect these costs to go up in the coming quarters as the clinical pipeline progresses. The cash burn rate was $3.9m and the company ended Q122 with net cash of $45.7m, which we estimate to be sufficient to fund operations into 2024, based on our projected FY22e and FY23e burn rates of $13.7m and $23.7m, respectively. We see the upcoming ASCO presentation on ONA-XR monotherapy data from the ongoing Phase II study in granulosa cell tumor (GCT) of the ovary as a potential catalyst alongside anticipated read-outs from the other three clinical programs in 2022. Our valuation is largely unchanged at $133.5m ($8.36/share).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,98 $
|2,02 $
|-0,04 $
|-1,98%
|26.05./18:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US21077P1084
|A3CWBU
|10,82 $
|1,32 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
