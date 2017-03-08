Erweiterte Funktionen
Commerzbank reiterates "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 33 target price
08.03.17 13:49
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results Commerzbank confirmed the "buy" rating for Deutsche Post for the time being, quoting a target price of EUR 33.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that, as far as EBIT is concerned, the German logistics groups 2017 outlook will probably reach the expected level, while the groups free cash flow seems to be on a rather weak level, though. As the stock price has already reached the targeted mark, the analyst will revise his rating after the pending earnings phone conference./mis/jha/
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,175 €
|31,305 €
|-0,13 €
|-0,42%
|09.03./14:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|22,53 €
|Analysten:
|Adrian Pehl
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,224 €
|-0,40%
|15:08
|Berlin
|31,34 €
|-0,10%
|12:05
|Stuttgart
|31,20 €
|-0,16%
|14:54
|Düsseldorf
|31,315 €
|-0,30%
|13:26
|Hamburg
|31,26 €
|-0,35%
|14:52
|Xetra
|31,18 €
|-0,40%
|14:54
|Hannover
|31,305 €
|-0,51%
|08:10
|München
|31,31 €
|-0,56%
|11:34
|Frankfurt
|31,295 €
|-0,61%
|14:47
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
