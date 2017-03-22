Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerzbank confirms "hold" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 3




22.03.17 10:11
Commerzbank

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - In view of media reports hinting at a possible cooperation with Amazon with respect to the food delivery business Commerzbank reiterated its "hold" rating for Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), quoting a target price of EUR 33.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote the fact that Amazon does not abandon Deutsche Post subsidiary, DHL, but proceeds to seek a closer cooperation by tapping into new business segments instead, must be considered good news./tav/zb

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (22.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
