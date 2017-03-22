Erweiterte Funktionen
Commerzbank confirms "hold" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 3
22.03.17 10:11
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - In view of media reports hinting at a possible cooperation with Amazon with respect to the food delivery business Commerzbank reiterated its "hold" rating for Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), quoting a target price of EUR 33.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote the fact that Amazon does not abandon Deutsche Post subsidiary, DHL, but proceeds to seek a closer cooperation by tapping into new business segments instead, must be considered good news./tav/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote the fact that Amazon does not abandon Deutsche Post subsidiary, DHL, but proceeds to seek a closer cooperation by tapping into new business segments instead, must be considered good news./tav/zb
