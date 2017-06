Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q1 results, Commerzbank reiterated their "hold" rating for Deutsche Post , quoting a target price of EUR 33.In a study Thursday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the German logistics group posted a rather slow start into the new year with respect to the group’s PeP business. However, the group should be able to reach the full year EBIT outlook which is somewhat below the securities expert’s own current estimates, though.mis/fbrNote: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.05.2017/ac/a/d)