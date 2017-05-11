Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Commerzbank confirms "hold" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 33 target price
11.05.17 12:06
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q1 results, Commerzbank reiterated their "hold" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 33.
In a study Thursday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the German logistics group posted a rather slow start into the new year with respect to the groups PeP business. However, the group should be able to reach the full year EBIT outlook which is somewhat below the securities experts own current estimates, though.mis/fbr
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.05.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Thursday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the German logistics group posted a rather slow start into the new year with respect to the groups PeP business. However, the group should be able to reach the full year EBIT outlook which is somewhat below the securities experts own current estimates, though.mis/fbr
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (11.05.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,495 €
|32,415 €
|0,08 €
|+0,25%
|23.06./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|33,42 €
|23,50 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Adrian Pehl
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,499 €
|0,00%
|23.06.17
|Xetra
|32,495 €
|+0,25%
|23.06.17
|Düsseldorf
|32,52 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Frankfurt
|32,494 €
|+0,22%
|23.06.17
|Stuttgart
|32,447 €
|+0,21%
|23.06.17
|Hannover
|32,46 €
|+0,12%
|23.06.17
|München
|32,415 €
|-0,02%
|23.06.17
|Hamburg
|32,415 €
|-0,03%
|23.06.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|36,35 $
|-0,05%
|21.06.17
|Berlin
|32,315 €
|-0,25%
|23.06.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21246
|Deutsche Post
|24.06.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15