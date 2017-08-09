Erweiterte Funktionen
Commerzbank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 41
09.08.17 11:54
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results, Commerzbank reiterated its "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 41.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the German logistics groups recorded a rather strong second quarter, despite some mixed developments in the Mail and Parcel business. This prompted the analyst to make only some slight adjustments to his evaluation model. The stock retains its attractive rating./tih/das. Analysis date: August 9, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
|Analysten:
|Adrian Pehl
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
