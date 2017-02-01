Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Commerzbank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 33




01.02.17 13:24
Commerzbank

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Considering the results of US parcel service, UPS, the analysts of Commerzbank reiterated their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 33.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote that the US based group continues to rate volumes higher than pricing trends when it comes to international parcel services. Thus the analyst expects a rather weak final quarter growth rate, in particular in Asia, a region where Deutsche Post still is leading the market as far as parcel services are concerned./tav/tih

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (01.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
