Commerzbank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 41 target price
25.08.17 09:00
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following the sale of marketing service agency, William Lea, Commerzbank confirmed the "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 41.
In a study Friday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the German logistics group’s profit margin should benefit from this transaction while investors may also be rewarded./ajx/ag. Analysis date: August 25, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (25.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,631 €
|34,796 €
|-0,165 €
|-0,47%
|28.08./18:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,60 €
|26,97 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Adrian Pehl
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,631 €
|-0,47%
|18:46
|Stuttgart
|34,613 €
|-0,08%
|18:30
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Xetra
|34,665 €
|-0,19%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|34,696 €
|-0,25%
|18:00
|Berlin
|34,68 €
|-0,53%
|08:00
|München
|34,70 €
|-0,67%
|18:04
|Düsseldorf
|34,72 €
|-0,74%
|17:14
|Hamburg
|34,60 €
|-0,96%
|10:40
|Hannover
|34,64 €
|-1,16%
|08:10
= Realtime
