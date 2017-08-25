Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerzbank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 41 target price




25.08.17 09:00
Commerzbank

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following the sale of marketing service agency, William Lea, Commerzbank confirmed the "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 41.

In a study Friday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the German logistics group’s profit margin should benefit from this transaction while investors may also be rewarded./ajx/ag. Analysis date: August 25, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (25.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

34,631 € 34,796 € -0,165 € -0,47% 28.08./18:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 35,60 € 26,97 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Adrian Pehl
