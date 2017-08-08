Erweiterte Funktionen
Commerzbank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 41 target price
08.08.17 08:48
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q2 results, Commerzbank reiterated the "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 41.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the group's EBIT surpassed his expectations and consensus forecasts, whereas sales were a little lower than expected./edh/gl. Analysis date: August 8, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.08.2017/ac/a/d)
