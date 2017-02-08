Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerzbank confirmed "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 33




08.02.17 12:04
Commerzbank

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results, Commerzbank confirmed their "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 33.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote that average market expectations for the groups cash flow in 2016 seem rather high. The German logistic groups outlook for 2017 might be able to meet the estimated consensus level./mis/edh

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.02.2017/ac/a/d)

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,095 € 30,80 € 0,295 € +0,96% 09.02./12:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,18 € 19,55 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Adrian Pehl
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,081 € +0,53%  12:52
Xetra 31,095 € +0,96%  12:44
Stuttgart 31,09 € +0,78%  12:44
München 30,975 € +0,50%  11:44
Hamburg 30,995 € +0,42%  12:09
Frankfurt 30,911 € +0,05%  10:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,09 $ -0,06%  08.02.17
Düsseldorf 30,95 € -0,47%  09:56
Berlin 31,01 € -0,66%  09:12
Hannover 30,84 € -1,12%  08:10
  = Realtime
