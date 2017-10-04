Erweiterte Funktionen
Commerzbank confirmed "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 41 target price
04.10.17 17:00
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Commerzbank reiterated their "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 41.
In a study published Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote the postage raise aimed at business clients should not net the German logistics group more than EUR 100 million. In fact, the analyst expects group sales to drop slightly by about 4 percent this year and by another 3 percent in 2018./kro/tih. Analysis date: October 4, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (04.10.2017/ac/a/d)
